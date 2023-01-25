in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, NEXT Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Railroad Crossing by Leonardo Holanda

Photographer Leonardo Holanda and stylist Christopher Fair team up for our latest exclusive story

Leonardo Holanda
Shirt, Trousers URBAN OUTFITTERS / Blazer YOHJI YAMAMOTO HOMME

The handsome Darien Mann (Next Models Miami, U Models NYC) stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Railroad Crossing lensed by fashion photographer Leonardo Holanda. In charge of styling was Christopher Fair.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Darien is wearing selected pieces from Y-3 Yohji Yamamoto, Dickies, Calvin Klein, AllSaints, Purple, Prada, Michael Kors, Urban Outfitters, Theory, Yohji Yamamoto Homme, Moncler, Paul Smith, Beyond Retro London, Adidas, and R13.

Leonardo Holanda

Leonardo Holanda
Knit Sweater R13
Trousers PURPLE
Boots PRADA
Leonardo Holanda
Shirt, Trousers URBAN OUTFITTERS
Leonardo Holanda
Short Sleeved Shirt MICHAEL KORS
T-shirt ALLSAINTS
Trousers URBAN OUTFITTERS
Boots PRADA
Glasses OFF WHITE
Leonardo Holanda
Jacket CALVIN KLEIN
Shirt HELMUT LANG
Tank Top DIESEL
Boxers BURBERRY LONDON
Boots PRADA
Hat A CHILD JAGO LONDON
Darien Mann
Short Sleeved Shirt MICHAEL KORS
T-shirt ALLSAINTS
Glasses OFF WHITE
Darien Mann
Coat THEORY
Blazer YOHJI YAMAMOTO HOMME
Shirt PAUL SMITH
Darien Mann
Coat Y-13 YOHJI YAMAMOTO
Overalls DICKIES
Shoes ALLSAINTS
Darien Mann
Short Sleeved Shirt MICHAEL KORS
T-shirt ALLSAINTS
Trousers URBAN OUTFITTERS
Darien Mann
Knit Sweater R13
Darien Mann
Coat Y-13 YOHJI YAMAMOTO
Overalls DICKIES
Shoes ALLSAINTS
Darien Mann
Suit SCOTCH AND SODA
Boots PRADA
Darien Mann
Shirt, Trousers URBAN OUTFITTERS
Blazer YOHJI YAMAMOTO HOMME
Boots PRADA
Darien Mann
Suit SCOTCH AND SODA
Glasses OFF WHITE
Darien Mann
Coat THEORY
Blazer YOHJI YAMAMOTO HOMME
Shorts MONCLER
Shirt PAUL SMITH
Tie BEYOND RETRO LONDON
Boots PRADA
Darien Mann
Jacket CALVIN KLEIN
Shirt HELMUT LANG
Tank Top DIESEL
Hat A CHILD JAGO LONDON
Darien Mann
Shirt, Trousers URBAN OUTFITTERS
Blazer YOHJI YAMAMOTO HOMME
Boots PRADA
Darien Mann
Overalls DICKIES
Darien Mann
Coat Y-13 YOHJI YAMAMOTO

Photographer: Leonardo Holanda – @holandaleonardo
Stylist: Christopher Fair
Model: Darien Mann at Next Models Miami, U Models NYC

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

PFW: WOOYOUNGMI Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection
FUMITO GANRYU

PFW: FUMITO GANRYU Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection