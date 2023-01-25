MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Railroad Crossing by Leonardo Holanda

The handsome Darien Mann (Next Models Miami, U Models NYC) stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Railroad Crossing lensed by fashion photographer Leonardo Holanda. In charge of styling was Christopher Fair.

For the story Darien is wearing selected pieces from Y-3 Yohji Yamamoto, Dickies, Calvin Klein, AllSaints, Purple, Prada, Michael Kors, Urban Outfitters, Theory, Yohji Yamamoto Homme, Moncler, Paul Smith, Beyond Retro London, Adidas, and R13.

Photographer: Leonardo Holanda – @holandaleonardo

Stylist: Christopher Fair

Model: Darien Mann at Next Models Miami, U Models NYC