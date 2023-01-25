PFW: FUMITO GANRYU Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand FUMITO GANRYU unveiled his Fall Winter 2023.24 to C Collection, that focuses on the genuine power and true essence of clothes, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection brings pieces unchanged by cultural trends. It highlights the brand’s core values with a new shape and silhouette. Fashion photographer Fish Zhang captured collection looks. In charge of casting direction and production was Taka Arakawa at Babylon. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hayate, and makeup artist Tamayo Yamamoto.