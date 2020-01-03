Outer Limits: RAIN Magazine Winter 2019 / Spring 2020 Issue

Rain Magazine enlists actors Jaeden Martell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, models Krow Kian, Huug Noordermeer (Lanvin cover), and contemporary artist Julie Mehretu to pose for the covers of their seventh, Winter 2019 / Spring 2020 Outer Limits edition.

The Winter 2019 / Spring 2020 edition of Rain Magazine also features stories with designers Matthew Williams of 1017 ALYX 9SM, Sander Lak of Sies Marjan, musician and actor Madison Velding-VanDam of The Wants, and Lanvin, Basquiat x Warhol specials.

“Everything is happenin’ so fast… We live in a vast sea of contradicitons, the media controls the narrative, the internet is omnipotent. There are no more truths, just interpretations. Why respect any false logic other than the truth?

Honesty persists because it must, without honesty there is no such thing as depth. There exists an inherent drive to attain a deeper answer but also a frustration of not being able to pay attention long enough to start down that road.”

See more form Rain Magazine‘s latest issue bellow:

RAIN EDITORIAL TEAM

Editor: Mark Benjamin

Creative Director: Michaela Nilsson

Photo Editor/Producer: Jae Foo

Fashion Editor: John Tan

Editor-at-large: Sean Weiland

Sub Editor: Sam Thackray

Courtesy of © RAIN Magazine / Available for purchase now on rain-mag.com