Jared Leto Poses with Lana Del Rey for Gucci Guilty Love Edition

Italian fashion house Gucci enlists actor Jared Leto as the face of their new limited edition scent for Valentine’s Day – Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme. Fashion photographer Glen Luchford captured Gucci Guilty Love Edition campaign featuring Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey. In charge of styling was Jonathan Kaye, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds.

“Gucci Guilty Love Edition: scents designed by Alessandro Michele as Valentine’s Day gifts for eccentric lovers. Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme is a modern Aromatic Fougère Spicy Green scent, its striking spirit is characterized in vibrant Spices, Citrus and enigmatic masculine aromatic Woods.“

