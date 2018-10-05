Rami Malek Stars in the Cover Story of GQ Middle East First Issue

Pin 11 Shares

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek takes the cover story of GQ Middle East Magazine‘s first edition captured by fashion photographer Peggy Sirota. In charge of styling was Jim Moore, with production from Steve Bauerfeind, and grooming by Marissa Machado at Art Department using V76.

“It’s a lofty goal, and it may seem like it’s not my responsibility, but I hope that people feel somewhat more empowered to speak their voice, and their truth, because of watching something like this. We were talking about identity before. Freddie’s real name was Farrokh Bulsara. Whether it’s Persian or Indian or British – everyone’s going to claim him. I love the challenge. When somebody says, ‘There’s no way that can be done,’ I think, ‘Well, there is a way.’ Because a guy like Farrokh Bulsara was probably told that there’s no way it’s ever going to be done. And all he did was say, ‘You know what? F*** you, I’m going to do it. And not only am I going to do it, I’m going to do it loudly, I’ll be bombastic, and I will leave behind a legacy that nobody can argue with.’” – Malek for GQ Middle East, on Bohemian Rhapsody.

Discover more of GQ Middle East‘s October 2018 cover story below:



