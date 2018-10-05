Pin 11 Shares

There are various ways to help you lose weight. You can exercise, diet, supplements, fast, hormone injections. Even though there are plenty of ways to lose weight, but the mechanism of weight loss is still the same. The goal of weight loss is to produce a calorie deficit. That means you will have to eat less or eat food that is low in calories. Either way, you cannot ignore the power of exercise. Exercise helps digest and break down fats, improve metabolic rate, and reduce calories. It’s a powerful mechanism that can help you lose weight at the speed of light. Keep in mind that if you only do a moderate or low amount of exercise, it might not be that effective. You would need to consider extreme exercise to the point of being drenched in sweat. Through extreme exercise, you can burn more calories than before.

If you don’t believe me, just look at those professional athletes. They eat way more than we do, and yet they are lean, cut, and clean. If you are familiar with Michael Phelps the swimmer, you know that he burns thousands of calories every day throughout his training. He had to eat a lot just to compensate. Often times, he can’t eat enough to replenish what he has burned off. Therefore, if you do extreme training exercise, you can definitely lose a lot of weight.

If you want more information about this strategy of weight loss, we can list out all the reasons why extreme exercise can help you lose the weight that you need.

Cardio helps you burn calories and fat

When you run on a treadmill or do any aerobic exercise like cardio, you can expect to burn between 400 cal to 600 cal per week. That is if you work out five days a week. This is mainly because when you run, you tend to breathe harder and faster as well as sweating a lot. This can promote the oxidation process to burn and get rid of fat and calorie. Some people do intense cardio with Ipamorelin to boost their natural growth hormone levels to promote more weight loss during their workout routine.

Lifting weight can build muscles

When you lift weight, you build muscle and burn fat. The more you lift, the toner you get and more muscles you build. Muscles play an important role in weight loss. It absorbs calories and burns fat as well. This is why the more muscles you have, the more calories you can burn.

Exercise makes you eat more

When you do moderate to low amount of exercise, it can stimulate the Ghrelin hormone to increase your appetite. This will make you eat more, therefore, preventing your caloric deficit. However, when you do an extreme exercise like the athletes, the process can suppress your ghrelin hormone therefor suppress your appetite. When you suppress your appetite, you no longer crave for food. When this happens in the long run, it can lead to a calorie deficit.

Regulate your thyroid hormones

There is a chronic illness condition called hypothyroidism which means low thyroid hormone. When you have a decreased amount of thyroid, it can lead to weight gain, fatigue, constipation, and other issues. Fortunately, with extreme exercise, it can regulate your thyroid hormone by providing you with more of the hormone. An adequate amount of thyroid hormone can promote weight loss and higher energy level. This can be very beneficial for both our health and to regulate our weight.

Prevent type 2 diabetes

Type two diabetes often develop when adults live a sedentary lifestyle and eating all the wrong food. When an unhealthy lifestyle is done at a long period of time, your insulin hormone would become resistant to blood sugar level. Insulin brings sugar from the blood all the way to the liver. This can help decrease the blood sugar level. Insulin is often released when it detects a high amount of glucose or sugar in the blood. When your insulin level is resistant to high blood glucose, it means that it will not function properly. In fact, it will not bring the sugar back to the liver, instead, it will just leave it out there in your blood. This can lead to weight gain and loss of energy. Luckily, with extreme exercise, it can improve the function and sensitivity of your insulin. It will make your insulin react faster when it sees glucose in the blood. This can promote fast weight loss and a healthier you.

Regulate cholesterol levels

Cholesterol is basically fat in our body. High cholesterol means that we have high body fat, which can contribute to weight gain. Through extreme exercising routine, we can reduce cholesterol level, therefore reduce our weight.

Reduce stress

When you are stress, you will release cortisol. Cortisol can promote weight gain. If you look at patients with cushions disease, you will notice that they have a lot of fat in their body, and they are often chubby. This is mainly because they have a high amount of cortisol levels in the body. When you exercise a lot, it can release endorphins. Endorphins produce pleasure and peace in your body system. It will help dilate your blood vessels to reduce blood pressure. In addition, it can suppress your cortisol level, therefore prevent weight gain and to promote weight loss.

Regulate estrogen and testosterone levels

Estrogen often promotes weight gain, whereas testosterone promotes weight loss. When you exercise on a daily basis, it regulates your estrogen and testosterone level. It can decrease your estrogen and promote more testosterone. This would, therefore, regulate your hormones to promote weight loss and prevent weight gain.

People who lose weight are more often to keep it off with extreme exercise

The toughest part about weight loss is keeping it off. When you reach your ideal weight, you often celebrate with a buffet filled with fatty food and desserts. Once you get a taste of victory and how sweet it is, you might not be able to stop. Then the next thing you know, you are back to your original weight. Without the proper exercise, your metabolism might not be fast enough to burn down the food that you’re eating. Even though it might be a low-calorie food, but without the proper metabolic rate, you will end up having to eat less and less in order to maintain your weight. That can be very harsh on your body because the lack of nutrients can be quite detrimental. However, with extreme exercise, it can burn what you eat at a faster rate. That means you can still enjoy a little bit sweet here and there without feeling guilty. Plus, it will make weight loss and maintenance of weight more sustainable. That is why people who exercise on a daily basis are more likely to keep the weight off than those who don’t exercise at all.

Prevent injury with intense exercise

Keep in mind that it’s important to rest after you exercise. You don’t want to overdo it. It is true that intense exercise can help you burn a lot of calories, but you it can also lead to muscle injuries. When you are injured, you might have to stop exercising for a couple of weeks, and that can put you off track. This is the last thing you want on your list. When you give your muscles a chance to relax, it will begin the repair process and grow. The more it repairs and grow, the stronger it gets. That is why when you jump back into exercising after a day of relaxation, you will notice an improvement in endurance, speech, energy, and strength. The more your body improves from both intense exercise and relaxation, the more calories that you can burn.

Positive attitude

When you have gone through an intense exercise, you feel really good about yourself. You have a more positive outlook on life. When your mindset shifts toward a positive spectrum, you are most likely to continue the regime. Plus living life with positivity can get you closer to your goals. If your goal is to lose 20 pounds, then feeling accomplish and having positive thoughts can get you there sooner. When you are more optimistic, you are more likely to wake up in the morning and feel excited to go to the gym or power run on the track and field. You are determined to fight through in extreme exercise challenge to feel that accomplishment again.

Look good doing it

The great part about an intense exercise is that it makes you sweat like crazy. When you sweat, your skin tends to shimmer and shine. It also tightens up your skin to make it toner. That’s why after an intense workout session, you tend to have very good results in front of the mirror. You will end up smiling because you look better than before. When you see how good you are, you are more likely to do it again. In fact, it will encourage you to do it on a daily basis so you can look and feel good every day. Once you do this long enough, you will experience extreme weight loss, toned body, and sexier you.

Sleep better

Sleep insomnia is a very common issue. If you ever witnessed that you are tossing and turning all the time, that means you may have some sleep problems. If you live an unhealthy lifestyle or have a lot of stress and anxiety in your life, it can hinder your sleep. A lack of sleep can lead to weight gain and health issues. Fortunately, with an intense exercise regime, it reduces your stress and releases endorphins. Endorphins can help relax you so you sleep better at night. People often claim that after an extreme workout regime, they just want to lie in bed and sleep. An adequate amount of sleep can make you feel more energized and alert in the morning. It can also regulate your hormones and appetite to help maintain your weight or have a healthy weight loss routine.

More oxygen and Less co2 to the body

Through extreme exercise, you tend to breathe harder and faster. This can promote more oxygen come into your body and carbon dioxide expelled out to the air. Oxygen plays a vital role in our body. If you have more oxygen in your blood, it can replenish your organs. This is very vital to boost your energy level and to promote healthy weight loss. Plus, it expels carbon dioxide away from your body. The accumulation of carbon dioxide can lead to increase acid in your body. A high amount of acid is not healthy and can lead to fatigue and weight gain. When you reduce CO2 toxins, you can promote a healthy weight regulation regime.

Even though diet and exercise go hand-in-hand, but in order to obtain maximum weight loss, you want to amp up your exercise. Through extreme exercise, you are putting your body through the highest point of pressure and stress and to overexert itself in a small amount of time. Through this overexertion, you will increase your metabolism by a lot. This can cut through fat and calories at the speed of light. If done correctly, you can witness a crazy amount of weight loss at a short period of time. This is mainly because of all the benefits that extreme exercise can provide. For example, it can suppress your appetite, promote better sleep, burn calories and fat faster, promote muscle growth and development for higher metabolic rate, makes you look and feel good, and much more. Keep in mind that it’s important to let your body relax for the day so it can prepare for the next exercise routine. As you keep exercising, you will notice that your endurance, speed, energy, and strength will get better. The better and healthier you feel, the more calories and fats that you can burn. This is exactly why it is highly recommended for people to do extreme exercise on a constant basis for optimal weight loss.

