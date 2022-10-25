Models Edoardo Conte at Elite Models, Gregorio Ferrarese at Tank Agency, and Tom Holland at Nologo Mgmt star in Rebels In Da House story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photography duo Giovanni Gori and Andrea Aldrovandi for Total Black. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Lorenzo Iacobone, Mattia Boscolo, and Ilaria Garbesi, with casting direction and production by Laura Stella Motta. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Alice Bulgarelli.

For the session Stefano selected pieces from Yezael Angelo Cruciani, A.N.G.E.L.O., Gaëlle Paris, Diuma, Philipp Plein, Hevo, Giordano Mercante, MTL Studio by Matteo Lamandini, Giovanni Cavagna, 9.8inch, CHB by Christian Boaro, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, Roberto Cavalli, Christian Pellizzari, Antinoo, Edithmarcel, and N°21.

Photographers: Giovanni Gori and Andrea Aldrovandi for Total Black

Stylist: Stefano Guerrini

Casting Director, Producer: Laura Stella Motta

Beauty Artist: Alice Bulgarelli

Models: Edoardo Conte at Elite Model Milan, Gregorio Ferrarese at Tank Agency, Tom Holland at Nologo Mgmt

Styling Assistants: Lorenzo Iacobone, Mattia Boscolo, Ilaria Garbesi