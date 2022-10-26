Top Five Websites to Watch K-Dramas Online

What is better than watching movies or dramas in your free time to unwind your tensions and have a relaxing time? With the passage of time, the popularity of Korean shows is increasing day by day and has taken a place in the hearts of millions. The reason is, they can be addictive. You might never stop watching Korean dramas once you start them. They have the best stories, actors, romance, and soundtracks.

All thanks to streaming platforms that make it easy for viewers to enjoy the content by sitting in their houses, having their comfort, especially for those who don’t live in Korea. In order to find a good platform with a range of content that is essential for international audiences, you just have to bet on streaming sites offering curated collections of shows and programs that you are interested in watching.

The most popular paid options include Netflix and Viki. However, for those people who don’t want to spend too much money on several paid sites but still want to access innumerable content, free sites should be considered. We have compiled a list of the Top five Korean drama streaming websites with their own features to meet your needs.

Anyhow, with that solved, let us have a look at our best options for you.

NewAsian TV

It is one of the famous websites to watch online dramas. You can stream dramas here for free. It is easy to find your favorite drama on this website and you can also download it in 1080p on your device if you wish to watch offline. This website has fewer redirects or advertisements, making it easier to use and more user-friendly.

This website has another amazing feature in which you can comment under each show. With this streaming platform, you can share your experiences and make connections with others. The only downside of this website is that although Movies and KShows are listed in the navigation bar, they are actually not included.

AnimeTV

The second one that deserves to be on our list is AnimeTV, the perfect option for Korean anime lovers. Millions of people visit this free Kdrama website every day from all over the globe. AnimeTV has updated its domain and is now hosted on its own website.

This website has one of the best features: it allows users to watch Korean anime even on slow internet speeds. AnimeTV has many Korean drama series and episodes. In addition to offering Naruto Shippuden and other anime videos for free, the website allows users to stream dramas without registering.

Viki

This platform is one of the lawful ways to watch Korean dramas. You can watch K Dramas online at this well-known site. It is accessible in almost all countries and regions. You can enjoy films like Train to Busan, I Live Alone and many more like these.

Another feature that Viki offers is ‘Watch Party’, which you can watch with your family and friends together. You might not live in the same area or same city as your best friend or family member. But not to worry, you don’t have to let this gap stop you from enjoying your favorite K Drama with the Watch Party.

Another best thing about the website is the subtitles that allow viewers to watch Korean Dramas in 200 languages. Viki is best for viewers who are on the run and want to stream dramas on smartphones. You can download its official app, and enjoy your drama anytime, anywhere.

KissAsian

The best website to watch all Asian movies and dramas with dubbing and English subtitles. You can watch any drama from A to Z, whether it is Korean, Thai, Chinese, or Taiwanese in genres like comedy, horror, action, and many more.

This free Asian Drama online website has the best thing: It’s simple and easy to use. The layout feels well-placed, with only a few ad blocks in different places. It is the best option for a novice due to its amazing interface. A straightforward navigation menu makes it easy for users to locate any type of source, such as dramas, movies, and KShows.

KissAsian also offers the option to download some episodes of certain dramas. It is also a mobile-friendly website. The dramas can be viewed on your smartphone. Although there are ads on the site, but they will not bother you too much.

AsianCrush

AsianCrush is another perfect platform to watch and download Korean dramas for free. It is as famous as Hulu and Netflix. They provide a variety of movies and shows. In addition, if you demand to stream in higher quality, you would need to upgrade to a paid version.

AsianCrush is considered a digital home for Asian Cinema, TV, and music. Here you won’t be disappointed by the best Korean dramas. Subscribe to the entire K-variety library and find your favorite dramas. You can also find Chinese dramas like Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs.

There are times when it gets difficult to decide which TV show you want to watch. Here is a solution for you all. Asiancrush’s random button is the answer. Random KDrama shows will start streaming once you click on a button. The bad side of this platform is that in developing countries, a free site is not available.

Concluding Lines

The traditional methods of viewing Korean dramas, or even any movie or show, have become obsolete. Many streaming platforms are available that charge you a small fee and provide you with great and wide content. With the above-mentioned K-drama websites, you can easily watch dramas and movies. We hope that our recommendation helps you find your favorite one. So with any delay, choose the one for you and start watching!