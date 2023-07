The handsome Reinel Coto, represented by U Models, stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. In charge of styling was Mike Stallings. Retouching by Gayla Voronych.

For the session Reinel is wearing low rise jeans by Rufskin, and sheer bell bottoms from Confessional Showroom.

Photographer: Blake Ballard – @blakeballardphoto

Stylist: Mike Stallings

Model: Reinel Coto at U Models

Retoucher: Gayla Voronych