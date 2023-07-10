Louis Vuitton’s Unveils Monogram and Monogram Macassar Collections

Louis Vuitton presents an enticing range of summer editions designed for men, featuring the Taurillon Monogram and Monogram Macassar collections.

These collections capture the essence of the Maison’s runway presentation, offering bold and seasonal interpretations for the upcoming summer of 2023.

The Taurillon Monogram collection showcases iconic shapes like the Christopher backpack, slim Sac Plat mini, and Keepall 25, all crafted in embossed leather and adorned with fresh and vibrant shades. Electric Racing Blue and sophisticated Mineral Gray take center stage in the color palette, accompanied by contrasting hardware in matte black or palladium silver.

To complement the collection, a variety of matching accessories are available, including pocket organizers and wallets. For travel enthusiasts, Louis Vuitton offers the iconic Horizon rolling luggage and a Dopp Kit bag, both featuring a saturated Racing Blue hue that adds a lively touch to your journeys.

The Monogram Macassar pieces infuse the collection with bursts of color, as vibrant Radiant Sun yellow leather trims the Christopher backpack, Keepall, and S-Lock messenger bag, all adorned with the Maison’s signature Monogram canvas.

Introducing the Soft Polochon bag, a new addition this season, with its spacious and cylindrical shape that offers versatility through two removable straps. One strap is a woven shoulder strap, while the other features a handle in yellow leather. The Monogram Macassar collection also includes the Horizon and other beloved travel favorites, along with a selection of small leather goods, all accentuated with Radiant Sun yellow accents.