MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Renaissance by Andrew Jim

Targil Battsetget and Raul Jerez star in our latest exclusive story lensed by Andrew Jim

Andrew Jim
Beret Stüssy
Coat Prada
Jumper Calvin Klein Jeans
Pants Massimo Dutti
Shoes Zara
Cap D&G
Coat Pierre Balmain
Jumper Tom Ford
Pants and boots Cos

Models Targil Battsetget and Raul Jerez pose for Renaissance story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Andrew Jim. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Laura Echevarría.

Styling is work of Alejandra Gombau, who for the session selected pieces from Stüssy, Prada, Calvin Klein Jeans, Massimo Dutti, Zara, D&G, Coconuts can kill, Pierre Balmain, Tom Ford, Cos, Herida de Gato, Gucci, Burberry, Cavalli, and Alexander Viqueira.

For more of the story continue below:


Andrew Jim

Jumper Cos
T-shirt tul, corset Herida de Gato
Pants Gucci
boots Cos
Top Herida de Gato
Pants Burberry
shoes Zara
bangles Cavalli

Andrew Jim

Cap D&G
Jumper Calvin Klein Jeans
Beret Stussy
Jumper Tom Ford

Andrew Jim

Jumper Cos
t-shirt tul, corset Herida de Gato
pants Gucci
boots Cos
Top Herida de Gato
Pants Burberry
Shoes Zara

Andrew Jim

Beret Stüssy
jumper Calvin Klein Jeans
pants Massimo Dutti
shoes Zara, Cap D&G
jumper Tom Ford
pants and boots Cos

Top and pants Herida de Gato
t-shirt and top Herida de Gato
pants Alexander Viqueira

Jumper Cos
t-shirt tul y corset Herida de Gato
pants Gucci and boots Cos
Top Herida de Gato
pants Burberry
shoes Zara
bangles Cavalli

Buzo Herida de Gato
t-shirt Coconuts can kill
pants Gucci
Top Herida de Gato
pants Burberry
shoes Zara

Jumper Cos
t-shirt tul and corset Herida de Gato
pants Gucci
boots Cos
Top Herida de Gato
pants Burberry
shoes Zara
bangles Cavalli

Jumper Calvin Klein Jeans
pants Massimo Dutti
shoes Zara
Jumper Tom Ford
pants and boots Cos

Top and pants Herida de Gato
t-shirt and top Herida de Gato
pants Alexander Viqueira

Cap D&G
jumper Tom Ford
pants and boots Cos
jumper Calvin Klein Jeans
pants Massimo Dutti
shoes Zara

Beret Stüssy
coat Prada
jumper Calvin Klein Jeans
pants Massimo Dutti
shoes Zara
cap D&G
Coat Pierre Balmain
jumper Tom Ford
pants and boots Cos

Beret Stüssy
coat Prada
jumper Calvin Klein Jeans
cap D&G
coat Pierre Balmain
jumper Tom Ford

Photographer: Andrew Jim – andrewjim.net
Stylist: Alejandra Gombau
Hair and Makeup Artist: Laura Echevarría
Models: Targil Battsetget, Raul Jerez

