MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Renaissance by Andrew Jim

Models Targil Battsetget and Raul Jerez pose for Renaissance story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Andrew Jim. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Laura Echevarría.
Styling is work of Alejandra Gombau, who for the session selected pieces from Stüssy, Prada, Calvin Klein Jeans, Massimo Dutti, Zara, D&G, Coconuts can kill, Pierre Balmain, Tom Ford, Cos, Herida de Gato, Gucci, Burberry, Cavalli, and Alexander Viqueira.
For more of the story continue below:
Jumper Cos
Photographer: Andrew Jim – andrewjim.net
Stylist: Alejandra Gombau
Hair and Makeup Artist: Laura Echevarría
Models: Targil Battsetget, Raul Jerez