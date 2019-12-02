in Advertising Campaigns, Lookbooks, Menswear, Success Models, Supa Model Management, Videos, VNY Models, Why Not Models

Edoardo Sebastianelli Models Tod’s Resort 2020 Collection

Oliver Hadlee Pearch captured Tod’s Resort 2020 lookbook starring Edoardo Sebastianelli

Edoardo Sebastianelli
Photography © Oliver Hadlee Pearch for Tod’s

Discover Tod’s Resort 2020 lookbook featuring the handsome Edoardo Sebastianelli lensed by fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, with creative direction from Katharina Korbjuhn. In charge of styling was Charlotte Collet, with beauty from hair stylist Paolo Soffiatti, and makeup artist Chiara Corsaletti.

An everyday simplicity as the ultimate luxury. With the Resort 2020 Collection and the representation of the Italian lifestyle, Tod’s celebrates the Brand’s core values of excellence and craftsmanship.

