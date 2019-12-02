Edoardo Sebastianelli Models Tod’s Resort 2020 Collection

Discover Tod’s Resort 2020 lookbook featuring the handsome Edoardo Sebastianelli lensed by fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, with creative direction from Katharina Korbjuhn. In charge of styling was Charlotte Collet, with beauty from hair stylist Paolo Soffiatti, and makeup artist Chiara Corsaletti.

“An everyday simplicity as the ultimate luxury. With the Resort 2020 Collection and the representation of the Italian lifestyle, Tod’s celebrates the Brand’s core values of excellence and craftsmanship.“

