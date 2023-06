Fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Revenge Drama featuring fresh face Jin represented by Two Management. In charge of styling was Armand Sorrentino.

For the story Jin is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Levis, Velasca, Casa Moda, Jil Sander, Bazooka, Cacharel, and Marc O’Polo.

Photographer Alessandra Huynh – @alessandra.huynh

Stylist Armand Sorrentino

Model Jin at Two Management