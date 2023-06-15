LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection Preview

‘I Dreamt of LOEWE,’ a short video previewing the new Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection, was created by LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson and long-time partner and friend Luca Guadagnino. The two-minute film, set in David Zwirner New York in the midst of the gallery’s recent show featuring Austrian artist Franz West‘s Echolalia, 2010, unfolds as a psychedelic dream starring models Andrea Isidori, Elliott McDean, Malick Anderson, Bruno Krahl, and Adrians Smats. Andrea is transported to an extraordinary dream while sleeping on a sofa, where he is surrounded by West’s colorful, larger-than-life sculptures. The psychedelic vision reaches a bass-thumping crescendo when additional people enter; entranced by the sculptures and clothed in the new SS24 collection, their uncanny poses highlight the season’s elongated silhouettes, tactile fabrications, and crystal-embellished eyewear. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with casting direction from Ashley Brokaw, and production by Emanuela Matranga. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Allie Smith. Cinematography by Edu Grau, editing by Marco Costa. Soundtrack ‘4 Floors of Whores’ by Tzusing.

The SS24 men’s runway show will take place on Saturday, June 24 at 12pm CET in Paris and will be live streamed on loewe.com and the LOEWE channels.

Luca Guadagnino was born on August 10, 1971 in Palermo to a Sicilian father and an Algerian mother. He has worked as a director, producer, screenwriter, architect, and designer. He was nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 and won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival in 2022; he lives in Milan.

Austrian artist Franz West (1947-2012) developed a unique aesthetic that engaged equally high and low reference points and privileged social interaction as an intrinsic component of his work. While he was most recognized as a sculptor, his body of work also included drawing, collage, video, and installation, all done with papier-mâché, furniture, cardboard, plaster, found imagery, and other materials. West produced things that serve to redefine art as a social audience interact with works of art and with each other by creatively modifying everyday materials and imagery in innovative ways.

David Zwirner is a contemporary art gallery in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Hong Kong that represents over seventy artists and estates. The gallery has hosted creative, one-of-a-kind, and trailblazing shows in a variety of media and genres.