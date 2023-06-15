BTS Member J-Hope is the Face of Louis Vuitton Keepall Collection

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Keepall Bag Collection with a campaign, that pays tribute to movement, starring the brand’s ambassador and BTS Member J-Hope. For the campaign k-pop superstar is captured in rhythmic motion, highlighting the brand’s travel heritage, as well as the contemporary flair of the perpetually reimagined travel bag. Louis Vuitton‘s Keepall collection features a range of models that were inspired by this iconic shape designed in 1930, known for its remarkable flexibility. New models are true to its original design, from the Keepall 55, an ideal travel partner, and the City Keepall for everyday use, to the fashion-forward Keepall XS, each silhouette brings an extra touch of sophistication to any look.