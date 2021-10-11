Robert Semjonovs Covers Vogue Ukraine Man Fall Winter 2021 Issue

The handsome Robert Semjonovs at Next Models takes the cover story of Vogue Ukraine Man‘s Fall Winter 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Jack Pierson at Second Name Agency. In charge of styling was Julie Ragolia, assisted by Matthieu Jalladaud, with grooming from beauty artist Delphine Bonnet. Set design is work of Sylvian Cabout at WSM, assisted by Frederick Asseo, with casting direction from Max Märzinger for JLC, digital by Thomas Jezequel, and production by Olya Siniakov.

For the story Latvian model is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Boss, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry, Balenciaga, and Capezio.

Photography © Jack Pierson for Vogue Ukraine Man, discover more at vogue.ua