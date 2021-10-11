in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, IMG Models, Menswear, MINT Management, RESERVED Menswear, Soul Artist Management, Valentin Humbroich, View Management

Valentin Humbroich is the Face of RESERVED Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Discover RESERVED’s FW21 campaign starring top model Valentin Humbroich

Fashion house RESERVED unveiled their Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign featuring top model Valentin Humbroich lensed by photography duo Frankiewicz & Rożniata. In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with set design from Ania Witko, and production by Warsaw Creatives. Beauty is work of hair stylist Michał Bielecki, and makeup artist Wilson. Video direction by Bart Pogoda.

