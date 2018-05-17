Fabio Mancini is the Face of Borsalino Spring Summer 2018 Collection
By |
Comments
Supermodel Fabio Mancini stars in Borsalino‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Emilio Tini. In charge of styling was Claudia Carretti, with grooming from beauty artist Andrew Guida.
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Related Itemsad campaignsMenswearSS18supermodels
← Previous Story Pepe Barroso is the Face of Gioseppo Spring Summer 2018 Collection