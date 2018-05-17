Fabio Mancini is the Face of Borsalino Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Fabio Mancini

Supermodel Fabio Mancini stars in Borsalino‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Emilio Tini. In charge of styling was Claudia Carretti, with grooming from beauty artist Andrew Guida.


