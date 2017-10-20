Roch Barbot Stars in Les Echos Week-end Magazine October 2017 Issue

Les Echos Week-end Magazine enlists supermodel Roch Barbot to star in Matieres Nobles story coming from the pages of their October 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Matthew Brookes, with styling from Serge Girardi, and grooming by Terry Saxon.

For the session French supermodel is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Bottega Veneta, Dior Home, Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Berluti, Burberry, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, and Emporio Armani among other.



