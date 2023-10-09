in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Rōnin by Rene Funk

Photographer Rene Funk and model Giovanni Gherzi team up for our latest exclusive story

Rene Funk

The handsome Giovanni Gherzi stars in Rōnin story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Rene Funk. Giovanni, represented by Scout Model Agency, was also in charge of styling.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The story unfolds in the dynamic and urban streets of Zurich, where Giovanni embodies a contemporary young rebel. This fearless adventurer challenges the conventional norms of fashion and society with a bold and exploratory attitude. His outfits defy monotony, while the light creates a unique visual symphony that is as haunting as it is beautiful.

Rene Funk

Rene Funk

Rene Funk

Rene Funk

Rene Funk

Giovanni Gherzi

Giovanni Gherzi

Giovanni Gherzi

Giovanni Gherzi

Giovanni Gherzi

Giovanni Gherzi

Giovanni Gherzi

Giovanni Gherzi

Photography: Rene Funk – @rene.funk_
Model, Stylist: Giovanni Gherzi at Scout Model Agency – @giovannigherzi, @scoutmodel1
Creative Writer: Fabrizio Ricciardi – @_san.serif

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Charly Poirier

MMSSCENE Exclusive Interview with Influencer & Model Charly Poirier
A.P.C. x JW Anderson

Kit Connor Models A.P.C. x JW Anderson Interaction #20 Collection