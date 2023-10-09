MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Rōnin by Rene Funk

The handsome Giovanni Gherzi stars in Rōnin story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Rene Funk. Giovanni, represented by Scout Model Agency, was also in charge of styling.

The story unfolds in the dynamic and urban streets of Zurich, where Giovanni embodies a contemporary young rebel. This fearless adventurer challenges the conventional norms of fashion and society with a bold and exploratory attitude. His outfits defy monotony, while the light creates a unique visual symphony that is as haunting as it is beautiful.

Photography: Rene Funk – @rene.funk_

Model, Stylist: Giovanni Gherzi at Scout Model Agency – @giovannigherzi, @scoutmodel1

Creative Writer: Fabrizio Ricciardi – @_san.serif