South Korean singer, actor and model Rowoon star in the cover story of Men’s Uno HK Magazine‘s November 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Less. In charge of styling was Lee Mingyu, with fashion direction from Charles Wong. Beauty is work of hair stylist Park Mihyoung, and makeup artist Jung Boyoung. For the session Rowoon is wearing selected pieces from Dior Men, and watches by Vacheron Constantin.

Photography © Less for Men’s Uno HK, read more at mensuno.hk