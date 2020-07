Factory Fanzine: Scott Morton Poses for Baldovino Barani

Fashion photographer Baldovino Barani captured Nosebleed Cowboy story for Factory Fanzine‘s issue XXVIII featuring the handsome Scott Morton represented by Bananas Paris, Williams Agency, Wilhelmina London, and Next Milano. Grooming using Tom Ford for men.

For the session Scott is wearing selected pieces from Ralph Lauren, Balmain, Calvin Klein, Celine, True Religion, Gap, and Rufskin.

FACTORY Fanzine Issue XXVIII

Photographer, Stylist Baldovino Barani – baldovinobarani.com

Model Scott Morton (Bananas, Williams Agency, Wilhelmina London, Next Milano)