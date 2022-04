Supermodel Sean O’Pry takes the cover story of Schön! China Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2022 Life Is Elsewhere edition lensed by fashion photographer Brendan Wixted. In charge of styling was Charlie Ward, with production from Evan Xiong and Yoyo Xing, and executive production by Wu Lei. Beauty is work of hair stylist Taichi Saito, and makeup artist Alex T, both with The Art Department.

Photography © Brendan Wixted for Schön! China Magazine