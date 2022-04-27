MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Nike Vapormax Sneakers for Women in 2022

Buying a pair of sneakers as a gift for your loved one is not an easy task. You need to think ahead when shopping for something special like this, because if chosen properly, the right kicks can be a great addition to her shoe collection.

Since shoes are an essential part of any woman’s wardrobe, it is important for you to decide wisely. The model you can’t go wrong with is definitely Nike Vapormax. Stylish and versatile, it never goes out of style. It debuted in 2017, building upon a 30-years legacy of the original Nike Air Max. From tracksuit to blazer, they can really go well with any outfit.

MMSCENE team lists down the best Nike Vapormax sneakers you can gift your girlfriend, friend or mom. Read below to find out the top 5 models on the market.

Wmns Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 ‘Rust Pink’

A perfect summer silhouette, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 Rust Pink dropped in July 2018. It is a classic women’s shoe, coming from the range of Nike VaporMax, and features the brand’s highly technical Flyknit fabric. Very stylish silhouette with pink undertones, it quickly became very popular among the streetstyle classics. It moulds to the natural shape of your foot, providing a highly secure, sock-like feel, with the additional support around the heel. The futuristic sole completes the look, adding a secure feel to help keep your foot stable.

Wmns Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit ‘White Pure Platinum’

Whether she’s doing a short jog in the park or she’s out on her feet all day, this model is a perfect choice. It features more open knit construction across the top of the feet, that helps keep air flowing, providing more comfort than ever. The white pure platinum colorway pairs easily with any style and can be worn for any occasion.

Wmns Air VaporMax Plus ‘Pink Purple Gradient’

Nike’s Vapormax Plus takes on vibrant theme with pink purple gradient colorway. It features a mesh upper of pink tones starting on the toes and fading into purple and blue towards the heels. The side paneling is made out of a bright white plastic cage that rises from the the white midsole, matching with the laces and sockliner in the same shade. The look is finished with a translucent Air Max outsole, accompanied with pink rubber accents. This model is perfect for the ladies who like to stand out from the crowd.

Wmns Air VaporMax 2019 Utility ‘Black Reflect Silver’

For the ladies who like adventure, the Nike Air VaporMax 2019 Utility takes the model to the next level. It features a weatherproof upper that will keep her feet protected from the elements. It also has one of the lightest Air Max cushionings, made for ultimate comfort. It provides a bouncy feel, a more stable ride and added traction. A laceless system includes an adjustable toggle closure, allowing more personalized fit, and completing the design.

Wmns Air VaporMax Run Utility ‘White’

If you are still searching for something unique to take her through the wet and windy months, then look no further than the Nike Air VaporMax Run Utility White. It features a Flywire lacing system and is held together by waterproof heat seals, while the upper is crafted from neoprene, with a cord lock system for the optimum lock down fit.

