MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastiaan Vissers by Alex Evans

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Sebastiaan Vissers

The handsome Sebastiaan Vissers at Photogenics LA stars in The Canyons story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alex Evans. Styling is work of Sansyrae Seminari, with grooming from Zaheer Sukhnandan.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Sebastiaan is wearing selected pieces from Vince, Asos, Reclaimed Vintage, Banana Republic, G . T . A, Zara, Ralph Lauren, John Varvatos, Paul Frank, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Rick Owens. Discover more of the story below:


Sebastiaan Vissers

Shirt: Vince
Tie, Belt: tylists own
Trousers, Backpack: Asos
Shoes: Vintage

Sebastiaan Vissers

Jacket: Stylists own
Patterned Jacket: Reclaimed Vintage
Trousers: Asos

Sebastiaan Vissers

Jacket: Banana Republic
Sweater: Asos
Pants: G . T . A.

Sebastiaan Vissers

Hat: Stylists own
Zip polo: Zara
Trousers: Ralph Lauren
Boots: John Varvatos

Sebastiaan Vissers

Hat: Asos
Jacket: Banana Republic
Camo Pant: Paul Frank (Vintage)
Pant: Asos

Sebastiaan Vissers

Trench: Ermenegildo Zegna

Sebastiaan Vissers

Hat: Asos
Tank: Rick Owens
Dress: Zara
Coat: Ralph Lauren

Sebastiaan Vissers

Hat: Asos
Jacket: Banana Republic
Camo Pant: Paul Frank (Vintage)
Pant: Asos

Sebastiaan Vissers

Hat: Asos
Tank: Rick Owens
Dress: Zara
Coat: Ralph Lauren

Model: Sebastiaan Vissers at Photogenics LA
Groomer: Zaheer Sukhnandan
Stylist: Sansyrae Seminari
Photographer: Alex Evans – www.alexevansphotography.com

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link