MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastiaan Vissers by Alex Evans
The handsome Sebastiaan Vissers at Photogenics LA stars in The Canyons story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alex Evans. Styling is work of Sansyrae Seminari, with grooming from Zaheer Sukhnandan.
For the session Sebastiaan is wearing selected pieces from Vince, Asos, Reclaimed Vintage, Banana Republic, G . T . A, Zara, Ralph Lauren, John Varvatos, Paul Frank, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Rick Owens. Discover more of the story below:
Shirt: Vince
Tie, Belt: tylists own
Trousers, Backpack: Asos
Shoes: Vintage
Jacket: Stylists own
Patterned Jacket: Reclaimed Vintage
Trousers: Asos
Jacket: Banana Republic
Sweater: Asos
Pants: G . T . A.
Hat: Stylists own
Zip polo: Zara
Trousers: Ralph Lauren
Boots: John Varvatos
Hat: Asos
Trench: Ermenegildo Zegna
Tank: Rick Owens
Dress: Zara
Coat: Ralph Lauren
Model: Sebastiaan Vissers at Photogenics LA
Groomer: Zaheer Sukhnandan
Stylist: Sansyrae Seminari
Photographer: Alex Evans – www.alexevansphotography.com
