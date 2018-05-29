Serge Rigvava is the Face of Giuseppe Zanotti Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Top model Serge Rigvava stars in Giuseppe Zanotti‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear advertisement lensed by fashion photographer Sebastian Faena. Styling is work of Carine Roitfeld.

The German male model is captured wearing the season’s three must-haves: the “G-Flash” loafers in printed velvet with a stylized “G-Flash” lightning detailing, the ultramodern “Light Jump MT1” sneakers, and the velvet “Cesar” lace-up sneakers, which perfect the contrast of sporty and elegant.This is a collection marked by unrestrained beauty, luxury and originality, in which Giuseppe Zanotti’s creativity reaffirms its sensual modernity.


Discover Giuseppe Zanotti’s FW18.19 womenswear campaign featuring top model Hailey Clauson on our DESIGN SCENE.

