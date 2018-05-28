MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tashi by Laura Chia
Boys, Flowers and Stupid Love story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Laura Chia features the handsome Tashi represented by Trend Models. For the session stylist Patricia Garcia Ladron de Guevara, assisted by Marc Angosto, selected pieces from Sandro Paris, Custo Barcelona, Essentiel, and Fred Perry.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Marta Ruiz. Discover more of the story below:
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser nude: SANDRO PARIS
Cup: CUSTO BARCELONA
Totally look: SANDRO PARIS
Bag: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser: CUSTO
Scarf snoopy: ESSENTIEL
Jeans: SANDRO PARIS
Jacket: CUSTO
Sweatshirt snoopy: ESSENTIEL
Jacket: CUSTO BARCELONA
Polo: FRED PERRY
Jeans: SANDRO PARIS
Jacket: SANDRO PARIS
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser nude: SANDRO PARIS
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Totally look: SANDRO PARIS
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser nude: SANDRO PARIS
Cup: CUSTO BARCELONA
Totally look: SANDRO PARIS
Bag: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser: CUSTO
Scarf snoopy: ESSENTIEL
Jacket: CUSTO BARCELONA
Polo: FRED PERRY
Jeans: SANDRO PARIS
Jacket: SANDRO PARIS
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser nude: SANDRO PARIS
Totally look: SANDRO PARIS
Bag: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser: CUSTO
Bomber: SANDRO PARIS
Scarf snoopy: ESSENTIEL
Jacket: SANDRO PARIS
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser nude: SANDRO PARIS
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Jacket: SANDRO PARIS
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser nude: SANDRO PARIS
Jacket: CUSTO BARCELONA
Polo: FRED PERRY
Jeans: SANDRO PARIS
Jacket: SANDRO PARIS
T-shirt: CUSTO BARCELONA
Trouser nude: SANDRO PARIS
Model: Tashi at Trend Models
Hair and Makeup Artist: Marta Ruiz
Stylist: Patricia Garcia Ladron de Guevara
Photographer: Laura Chia – @laurachiaa
Stylist Aassistant: Marc Angosto
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.