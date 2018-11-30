MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sep Graf by Ria Mort
Fashion photographer Ria Mort teams up with the handsome Sep Graf at Ace Models for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of styling was Elizabeth Karatsoki, with beauty from makeup artist Ili Mavroidakou.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Sep is wearing selected pieces from Adonis Kozakidis, Adidas by Raf Simons, Gucci, Zara, H&M, Sotiris Georgiou, Reebok, Daily Paper, Leroy Merlin, and Reebok by Pyer Moss. Discover more of the session below:
Pants, Belt, Shirt: Sotiris Georgiou
Gilet: 8-13 store.com, Daily Paper
Shoes: 8-13 store.com, Adidas by Raf Simons
Shocks: H&M
Trench Coat: Sotiris Georgiou
Shorts: Adonis Kozakidis
Hoodie: 8-13 store.com, Reebok
Shoes: 8-13 store.com, Reebok by Pyer Moss
Shocks: H&M
Glasses: Leroy Merlin
Co-ord set: Sotiris Georgiou
Checked shirt: Zara
Shoes: 8-13 store.com, Reebok by Pyer Moss
Shocks: H&M
Jacket: Adonis Kozakidis
Shoes: 8-13 store.com, Adidas by Raf Simons
Sunglasses: Gucci
Pants, Shirt,Tie : Zara
Shocks: H&M
Photographer: Ria Mort – @mortria
Sylist: Elizabeth Karatsoki
Makeup Artist: Ili Mavroidakou
Model: Sep Graf at Ace Models
