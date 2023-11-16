MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Sergio Perdomo by Jon Wong

Fashion photographer Jon Wong captures the handsome Sergio Perdomo in an exclusive feature for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Sergio is represented by Two Management.

Sergio, hailing from Colombia is known for his remarkable appearance and commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He is a fitness enthusiast and nature lover, often found in the gym or indulging in exhilarating outdoor activities like hiking.

His modeling accomplishments include features in esteemed fashion magazines such as Citizen K, Harper’s Bazaar, and Man About Town. Moreover, he also starred in campaigns for some of the fashion industry’s most recognized names like Dsquared2, Hugo Boss, and Emporio Armani.

Apart from his modeling work, Sergio has embraced the digital age, amassing a significant following on social media platforms. He is particularly active on TikTok, where he has attracted over 500,000 followers. On this platform, he offers a window into his personal life, passions, and fashion expertise.

Photographer: Jon Wong – @iamjonwong

Model: Sergio Perdomo at Two Management – @sergioperdomoo