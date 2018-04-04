MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Soslan K by Matthias Ogger

The Streets of Brooklyn story exclusively captured by fashion photographer Matthias Ogger for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES features the handsome Soslan K at Karin Paris. In charge of styling was Alexa Levine, with grooming from Nicolette Gold.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Soslan is wearing selected pieces from Olivia O Blanc, Childs, Alice Waese, Palmiers du Mal, and Acne Studio. Discover more of the story below:


Jacket and Top: Childs
Trousers: Palmiers du Mal

Top, Jacket: Childs
Trousers and T-shirt: Palmiers du Mal
Necklace: Alice Waese

Button up shirt: Acne Studio

Jacket Top and trousers: Palmiers du Mal
Necklace: Alice Waese
Boots: Vintage

Jacket and Trousers: Palmiers du Mal
Necklace: Alice Waese
Boots: Vintage

Top: Olivia O Blanc
Trousers: Childs
Necklace: Alice Waese
Boots: Vintage

Model: Soslan K at Karin Paris
Grooming: Nicolette Gold
Stylist: Alexa Levine
Photographer: Matthias Ogger – www.matthiasogger.com

