MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Soslan K by Matthias Ogger
The Streets of Brooklyn story exclusively captured by fashion photographer Matthias Ogger for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES features the handsome Soslan K at Karin Paris. In charge of styling was Alexa Levine, with grooming from Nicolette Gold.
For the session Soslan is wearing selected pieces from Olivia O Blanc, Childs, Alice Waese, Palmiers du Mal, and Acne Studio. Discover more of the story below:
Jacket and Top: Childs
Trousers: Palmiers du Mal
Top, Jacket: Childs
Trousers and T-shirt: Palmiers du Mal
Necklace: Alice Waese
Button up shirt: Acne Studio
Jacket Top and trousers: Palmiers du Mal
Necklace: Alice Waese
Boots: Vintage
Jacket and Trousers: Palmiers du Mal
Necklace: Alice Waese
Boots: Vintage
Top: Olivia O Blanc
Trousers: Childs
Necklace: Alice Waese
Boots: Vintage
Model: Soslan K at Karin Paris
Grooming: Nicolette Gold
Stylist: Alexa Levine
Photographer: Matthias Ogger – www.matthiasogger.com
