in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Stephan by Inna Minelli

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring fresh faced Stephan captured by Inna Minelli

Inna Minelli
T-Shirt Red September
Pants Atelier Odor
Shoes Asos

The handsome Stephan at NAME Management builds up his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Inna Minelli. In charge of art direction was Maxim Vogel. Hair styling is work of beauty artist Romanov Maksim.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Stephan is wearing selected pieces from Red September, Zara, Atelier Odor, Converse, and Asos.

Inna Minelli
Coat Red September
Sneakers Converse
Inna Minelli
Jacket Red September
Trousers Zara

Inna Minelli

Inna Minelli

MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Coat Red September
Sneakers Converse
MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Jacket Red September
Trousers Zara
Sneakers Converse
MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Coat Red September

Photographer Inna Minelli @innaminelli
Art direction Maxim Vogel @vogelwhatsgood
hair Romanov Maksim @rmnvm
Model Stephan at NAME Management @stepa.paperclip, @namemanagment

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AVELLANO

PFW: AVELLANO Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

PFW: WHITE MOUNTAINEERING Spring Summer 2022 Collection