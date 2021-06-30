MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Stephan by Inna Minelli

The handsome Stephan at NAME Management builds up his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Inna Minelli. In charge of art direction was Maxim Vogel. Hair styling is work of beauty artist Romanov Maksim.

For the story Stephan is wearing selected pieces from Red September, Zara, Atelier Odor, Converse, and Asos.

Photographer Inna Minelli @innaminelli

Art direction Maxim Vogel @vogelwhatsgood

hair Romanov Maksim @rmnvm

Model Stephan at NAME Management @stepa.paperclip, @namemanagment