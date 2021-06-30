PFW: WHITE MOUNTAINEERING Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover White Mountaineering Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection, that mixes outdoor elements with contemporary style, presented with a fashion film, on June 26th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection fuses comfort and function to fit the needs of the new normal city life.

“It is essential to pursue how the current outdoor product can be mixed into the usual lifestyle and what is really demanded in the new daily lifestyle. We do not need over-specifications and too much functions, but need to fit with the action and style in the city life. This collection leads us to consider again about the meaning and reason why we create (or produce) the outfit, by creating the several original textiles.” – from White Mountaineering