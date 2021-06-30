PFW: AVELLANO Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover AVELLANO Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores Post Apocalyptic theme, presented with a fashion film directed by Jean-Charles Charavin, on Wednesday, June 27th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by movies such as The Matrix, Terminator, A Clockwork Orange, and Blade Runner. For the SS22 season, Avellano used a new tie and dye process handmade in the brand’s workshop.

Models Théo Senesane, Florian Alcaraz, Mohamed Abdule Shariif, Angie Dzogang, Pierre Podevyn, Charles Navarro, Chris Biandonga, and Ferdinand Gastineau star in the lookbook lensed by photographer and artist Diane Sagnier. In charge of styling was Gato, with beauty from hair stylist Olivier Henry, and makeup artist Annabelle Petit.