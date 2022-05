The handsome Stephano Arbe at Acttag Management stars in Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Sergio Rome for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. In charge of styling and art direction was Fabrizio Ricciardi.

Discover more of the session below:

Photographer: Sergio Rome – @rome90s

Art Director, Stylist: Fabrizio Ricciardi – @_san.serif

Model: Stephano Arbe at Acttag Management – @stephanoarbe