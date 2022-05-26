Valentin Humbroich Stars in GQ Korea Magazine June 2022 Issue

Top model Valentin Humbroich at MINT Artist Management takes the pages of GQ Korea Magazine‘s June 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Na Jung Moke. In charge of styling was Nana Park, with casting direction from Anita Bitton, and production by Visual Park. Grooming is work of beauty artist Taichi Saito at Art Department. For the session Valentin is wearing selected pieces from Bottega Veneta.

Photography © Na Jung Moke for GQ Korea – discover more at gqkorea.co.kr

Images courtesy of MINT ARTIST MGMT – mintartistmanagement.world