John Leguizamo is the Face of Kith Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion brand Kith presented its Summer 2024 Collection with a campaign starring John Leguizamo joined by Andrew Schulz, Jimmy Butler, Josh Hart, Ray Romano, Victor Cruz, and Ronnie Fieg. The campaign epitomizes the collection’s versatility and broad appeal.

The Kith Summer 2024 Collection is a fusion of seasonal tailoring, warm-weather knits, and coordinated sets, complemented by accessories, lifestyle essentials, and an exclusive footwear collaboration with Clarks Originals.

Drawing inspiration from summertime adventures, Kith integrates Italian and Turkish fabrics adorned with motifs paying homage to its flagship cities. Pastel tones such as Tranquility, Opulence, and Current grace the Kith Palette, infusing the collection with a refreshing vibrancy. From cotton eyelet to vintage lace, each garment is crafted to ensure comfort and style in warmer climates.

Among the highlights is the Talan Suit, a linen masterpiece featuring details like a detachable silk scarf, double pleats, and intentional creaselines. The Keyon Short Sleeve Crochet Pullovers and Textured Stitch Reid Gi offer versatility for seasonal layering, with intricate crochet compositions and textured cotton dobby fabric adding depth to the collection.

Debuting alongside the mainline collection is the &Kin assortment, presenting elevated staple pieces crafted from premium materials such as pima cotton and vintage silk. Pieces like the Vance Satin Bomber Jacket and Herringbone Linen Thompson Crossover Shirt exude understated luxury with their refined design elements.

Kith Classics Summer 2024 continues the legacy of timeless loungewear and staple silhouettes, introducing updates to favorites like the Tilden Polo and Washed Denim Barrow Pant. Accessories take center stage with monogrammed leather crossbody bags, embroidered hats, and branded socks, while the collaboration with Haydenshapes delivers exclusive surfboards adorned with prints from the collection.

The footwear segment introduces the Ridgevale and Brixham sandals, the latest creations from 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals. Crafted from premium suede, nubuck, and textile uppers, these reinterpretations of the traditional fisherman sandal exude sophistication and comfort.

Kith Summer 2024 debuts on Friday, May 17th at 11AM EST/CET across Kith’s global platforms.