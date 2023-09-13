in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Summer Flags by Ferran Casanova

Photographer Ferran Casanova captured our latest exclusive story featuring influencer Pau Areste

Ferran Casanova

Model and influencer Pau Areste, represented by Francina Models, stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled Summer Flags captured by fashion photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of styling was Cristian Betancurt.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session, Pau is posing in Arket swimsuit, Levi’s shirt, Loewe hat, Diesel shorts, and towel by Marks & Spencer.

Ferran Casanova
Striped towel: Marks & Spencer / Striped Swimsuit: Arket
Ferran Casanova
Striped Shirt: Levi’s / Striped Swimsuit: Arket
Ferran Casanova
Striped Swimsuit: Arket
Pau Areste
Striped hat: Loewe / Denim Shorts: Diesel

Pau Areste

Pau Areste
Striped towel: Marks & Spencer
Pau Areste
Striped Swimsuit: Arket
Pau Areste
Striped towel: Marks & Spencer

Photographer: Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova
Style: Cristian Betancurt
Skincare: Arolab Organic
Model: Pau Areste at Francina Models
Assistant: Lo Reta

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tarpley Spring Summer 2024

Softwear: Tarpley Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Working Out For A Healthier Body And Mind