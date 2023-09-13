MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Summer Flags by Ferran Casanova

Model and influencer Pau Areste, represented by Francina Models, stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled Summer Flags captured by fashion photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of styling was Cristian Betancurt.

For the session, Pau is posing in Arket swimsuit, Levi’s shirt, Loewe hat, Diesel shorts, and towel by Marks & Spencer.

Photographer: Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova

Style: Cristian Betancurt

Skincare: Arolab Organic

Model: Pau Areste at Francina Models

Assistant: Lo Reta