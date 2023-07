The handsome Olai Huth at Cannon Models stars in Sun In Mind story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Morten Skalstad. In charge of styling was Amalie Hunn, with beauty from hair stylist Christer Altenborn Vik.

For the session Olai is wearing selected pieces from Polar Skate Co, Bershka, New Tomorrow, Scotch and Soda, Maria Black, Urban Outfitters, Prada, Björn Borg, Adidas, and Carlings.

Photographer: Morten Skalstad – @skalstadphotog

Styling: Amalie Hunn

Hair Stylist: Christer Altenborn Vik

Model: Olai Huth at Cannon Models