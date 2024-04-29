Jordan 4 Industrial Blue Release

Prepare for the return of the Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue, one of the original and most beloved colorways from Michael Jordan‘s fourth signature shoe. Launched initially in 1989 and last seen in 2012, this 2024 release is timed perfectly for the 35th anniversary of its debut, offering a nostalgic yet fresh look with authentic ’89 features.

Mark your calendars for May 4, 2024, as the Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue returns in style. Priced at $215, this release is scheduled for 4:00 PM, bringing back one of the most cherished colorways in sneaker history. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors are in for a treat with this release that brings a perfect blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge sneaker technology.

Authenticity in Every Stitch

The 2024 “Industrial Blue” iteration, originally known as “Military Blue,” stays true to its roots with premium materials and original design elements. The upper combines luxurious Off-White leather with Neutral Grey nubuck, accented with striking Industrial Blue highlights. Details like the woven tongue tag’s vibrant blue Jumpman logo, matching molded eyelets, and the iconic Nike Air branding on the back tab enhance the heritage appeal. This year’s model of Military Blue Jordans honors the past and improves it with modern materials and technology.

Designed for Comfort and Style

Air Jordan 4 “Industrial Blue” features a clean and classic aesthetic, and it also delivers on performance. The lightweight polyurethane midsole houses an encapsulated Air-sole unit in the forefoot, providing responsive cushioning. Also, a visible Air bag in the heel offers enhanced comfort and impact protection, making this sneaker a practical choice for everyday wear and athletic pursuits.

A Sneaker Icon’s Return

This release marks an important moment for the Air Jordan legacy. The “Military Blue” colorway, now known as “Industrial Blue”, was one of the first to set the stage for the AJ4’s long-standing popularity. Its reissue in 2024 allows new generations and longtime fans alike to own a piece of sneaker lore.

Where and When to Cop

The Air Jordan 4 “Industrial Blue” will be available starting May 4th. Given the history and demand for this iconic model, prepare for a swift sell-out. Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to step into a piece of basketball royalty.

The Legacy of Air Jordan 4

Michael Jordan, a name synonymous with basketball excellence, has been a dominant figure in sports since his iconic game-winning shot for North Carolina. In 1985, Jordan debuted the Air Jordan I, challenging both the norms of the NBA and the will of his opponents. This bold entry disrupted basketball footwear regulations and also set the stage for a revolutionary sneaker series.

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 burst onto the scene, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. It was the first Jordan sneaker to launch globally, aligning with Michael Jordan’s ascending stardom and broadening the Air Jordan market reach. This model was pivotal, marking a new chapter where style met performance on a global scale, and it quickly became a cornerstone of sneaker culture.

The Air Jordan 4’s legacy is epitomized by “The Shot,” Jordan’s unforgettable buzzer-beater against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1989 playoffs. This iconic moment, with Jordan soaring over Craig Ehlo for victory, immortalized both the player’s performance and the sneakers on his feet as symbols of athletic performance and historic triumph.

Renowned for its robust design, the Air Jordan 4 blends aesthetics with functionality. Featuring breathable mesh inserts, distinctive wing flaps for lace reinforcement, and a visible Air-Sole unit for essential comfort, it excels both on the court and in everyday wear. Molded eyelets and a unique heel tab enhance fit and stability, while the quarter panel’s netting provides ventilation and textural contrast. The Jumpman Flight logo on the tongue pays homage to Jordan’s unparalleled aerial skills, completing this iconic silhouette.

The Air Jordan 4 has seen many colorways over the years, each telling its own story. Among the most beloved are the Bred, White Cement, Fire Red, Black Cat, Thunder, Military Blue, and Military Black.

The Air Jordan 4 Industrial Blue release is a celebration of Michael Jordan’s legacy, Tinker Hatfield’s visionary design, and the enduring impact of the Air Jordan series on both basketball and fashion. As we approach the release date, this sneaker remains a proof of the timeless appeal of the Jordan line and its continued influence on sports and style worldwide.