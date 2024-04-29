Nike x Drake NOCTA L’art Apparel Collection

The NOCTA L’ART apparel collection is a unique take on racing culture with the refined technical aspects of streetwear, making it a notable collaboration within the industry. Each piece in the lineup has a story told through design details, emphasizing speed, precision, and performance. The collection features a range of apparel including jackets, pants, hoodies, tees, hats, and socks.

The standout piece, the Bala Tech Jacket is designed for enthusiast who appreciates both style and practicality. It features a packable hood, internal shoulder carrying strap, and NOCTA branded zippers, all crafted to offer standard versatile fit without sacrificing aesthetic appeal.

Alongside the jacket, the Apex Tech Pant is another highlight of the collection. Made entirely of polyester with a nylon back and additional polyester pocket bags, these pants are designed to withstand the elements, featuring waterproof qualities and seam-sealed bonded zipper cargo pockets. The pants maintain a clean, streamlined look that reference the sleek lines of a race car, making them both practical for inclement weather and stylish enough for casual wear.

The Racing Jacket, is an homage to classic motorsport gear. It is constructed from 100% cotton with nylon panels and a fully polyester-lined interior, including a uniquely quilted tonal NOCTA x L’ART cobranded lining. This jacket not only provides warmth but also includes molded alien vents for breathability, along with silicone, embroidered, and chenille graphics that enhance its visual appeal.

The collection also includes casual pieces like the Asphalt Hoodie and Burrow Tee. The hoodie features an 84% cotton and 16% polyester body with a 100% nylon overlay, integrating functional elements like molded alien vents and an interior pocket. The Burrow Tee keeps things simple yet stylish with a 100% cotton composition and bold, screen-printed back graphics. Completing the collection are the DRX Hat and crew socks, which feature embroidered graphics and Dri-Fit technology.

