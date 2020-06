Fashion photographer Clément Laguardia shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the handsome Titus represented by My Agency Management Paris.

For the session Titus is wearing selected pieces from Ralph Lauren, Hermes, Maison Labiche, Prada, and Isabel Marant.





Model: Titus at My Agency Management Paris

Photographer Clément Laguardia – clementlaguardia.com