MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Junkai Qi by Sylwia Wozniak

By  |  Comments
Share
Pin

Junkai Qi

Fashion photographer Sylwia Wozniak captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Junkai Qi at Storm Management. In charge of styling was Dariusz Kowalski, who for the session selected pieces from Xu Han, Ka Wa Key, Cang, Demos, Dr. Martens, and Reserved.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Beauty is work of hair stylist Makoto Hayashi using Bumble & Bumble and Playlist Shiseido, and makeup artist Crystal Liu using M.A.C. cosmetics. Discover more of the story bellow:


Junkai Qi

Jacket and trousers: Xu Han
Jumper: Cang

Junkai Qi

Jacket: Ka Wa Key
T-Shirt: Demos
Trousers: Xu Han
Shoes: Dr. Martens

Junkai Qi

Total Look: Xu Han

Junkai Qi

Jacket shirt and trousers: Xu Han
Jumper: Reserved

Junkai Qi

Total Look: Ka Wa Key

Junkai Qi

Top: Reserved

Junkai Qi

Jacket and trousers: Xu Han
Jumper: Cang

Junkai Qi

Jacket: Ka Wa Key
T-Shirt: Demos
Trousers: Xu Han
Shoes: Dr. Martens

Junkai Qi

Total Look: Xu Han

Junkai Qi

Jacket: Ka Wa Key
T-Shirt: Demos
Trousers: Xu Han
Shoes: Dr. Martens

Junkai Qi

Jacket shirt and trousers: Xu Han
Jumper: Reserved

Junkai Qi

Total Look: Ka Wa Key

Junkai Qi

Top: Reserved

Junkai Qi

Jacket and trousers: Xu Han
Jumper: Cang

Junkai Qi

Jacket: Ka Wa Key
T-Shirt: Demos
Trousers: Xu Han
Shoes: Dr. Martens

Junkai Qi

Turtleneck: Xu Han
Dungarees: Ka Wa Key

Model: Junkai Qi at Storm Management
Hair Stylist: Makoto Hayashi using Bumble & Bumble and Playlist Shiseido
Makeup Artist: Crystal Liu using M.A.C. cosmetics
Stylist: Dariusz Kowalski – dariuszdariusz.foliodrop.com
Photographer: Sylwia Wozniak – www.sylwiawozniak.com

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items