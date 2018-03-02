MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Junkai Qi by Sylwia Wozniak
Fashion photographer Sylwia Wozniak captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Junkai Qi at Storm Management. In charge of styling was Dariusz Kowalski, who for the session selected pieces from Xu Han, Ka Wa Key, Cang, Demos, Dr. Martens, and Reserved.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Beauty is work of hair stylist Makoto Hayashi using Bumble & Bumble and Playlist Shiseido, and makeup artist Crystal Liu using M.A.C. cosmetics. Discover more of the story bellow:
Jacket and trousers: Xu Han
Jumper: Cang
Jacket: Ka Wa Key
T-Shirt: Demos
Trousers: Xu Han
Shoes: Dr. Martens
Total Look: Xu Han
Jacket shirt and trousers: Xu Han
Jumper: Reserved
Total Look: Ka Wa Key
Top: Reserved
Turtleneck: Xu Han
Dungarees: Ka Wa Key
Model: Junkai Qi at Storm Management
Hair Stylist: Makoto Hayashi using Bumble & Bumble and Playlist Shiseido
Makeup Artist: Crystal Liu using M.A.C. cosmetics
Stylist: Dariusz Kowalski – dariuszdariusz.foliodrop.com
Photographer: Sylwia Wozniak – www.sylwiawozniak.com
