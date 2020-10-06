in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tom Cepregi by Pasuale Autorino

Discover Les mondes fantastiques de Tom exclusive story lensed by Pasuale Autorino aka Siermond

Tom Cepregi
Jacket Collini
Shirt Iceberg
Trousers People+
Shoes Frau

The handsome Tom Cepregi at Independent Management stars in Les mondes fantastiques de Tom session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pasuale Autorino aka Siermond. Beauty is work of makeup artist Lorenzo Stella.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Deborah La Guardia, assisted by Davide Quici, who for the story selected pieces from Collini, Iceberg, People+, Frau, Tagliatore, Berwich, Roberto Lucchi, Missoni, Caliban, Reamerei, Cavazzeni, Avant Toi, Slam, Massimo Alba, Versace, Piacenza Cashmere, Calcaterra, and Re-Hash.

Tom Cepregi
Jacket Tagliatore
Trousers Berwich
Shirt Tagliatore
Socks Socks
Hat Roberto Lucchi
Shoes Frau
Tom Cepregi
Hat Roberto Lucchi
Tie Missoni
Shirt Caliban
Trousers People+
Shoes Collini
Tom Cepregi
Sweater Reamerei
Trousers Berwich
Belt Cavazzeni
Shoes Collini
Tom Cepregi
Jacket Avant Toi
Shirt Tagliatore
Necklace Vintage
Tom Cepregi
Coat Collini
Shirt Slam
Trousers Massimo Alba
Scarf Versace
Belt Cavezzeni
Shoes Collini
Photographer Pasuale Autorino aka Siermond –@siermond
Stylist Deborah La Guardia – @eborahlaguardia_
Makeup Arist Lorenzo Stella
Model Tom Cepregi at Independent Management
Stylist Assistant Davide Quici

