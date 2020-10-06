MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tom Cepregi by Pasuale Autorino

The handsome Tom Cepregi at Independent Management stars in Les mondes fantastiques de Tom session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pasuale Autorino aka Siermond. Beauty is work of makeup artist Lorenzo Stella.

In charge of styling was Deborah La Guardia, assisted by Davide Quici, who for the story selected pieces from Collini, Iceberg, People+, Frau, Tagliatore, Berwich, Roberto Lucchi, Missoni, Caliban, Reamerei, Cavazzeni, Avant Toi, Slam, Massimo Alba, Versace, Piacenza Cashmere, Calcaterra, and Re-Hash.

Photographer Pasuale Autorino aka Siermond –@siermond

Stylist Deborah La Guardia – @eborahlaguardia_

Makeup Arist Lorenzo Stella

Model Tom Cepregi at Independent Management

Stylist Assistant Davide Quici