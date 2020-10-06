MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tom Cepregi by Pasuale Autorino
Discover Les mondes fantastiques de Tom exclusive story lensed by Pasuale Autorino aka Siermond
The handsome Tom Cepregi at Independent Management stars in Les mondes fantastiques de Tom session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pasuale Autorino aka Siermond. Beauty is work of makeup artist Lorenzo Stella.
In charge of styling was Deborah La Guardia, assisted by Davide Quici, who for the story selected pieces from Collini, Iceberg, People+, Frau, Tagliatore, Berwich, Roberto Lucchi, Missoni, Caliban, Reamerei, Cavazzeni, Avant Toi, Slam, Massimo Alba, Versace, Piacenza Cashmere, Calcaterra, and Re-Hash.
