PFW: MAISON KITSUNÉ Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover Maison Kitsuné‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection, that merges the fantasies of French weekends with Japanese street fashion, presented during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. This season, Maison Kitsuné started their guest designer series, the first who partnered up with the brand was Marcus Clayton.

Models David Prince, Xu Meen, and Daniela Kocianova star in Maison Kitsuné‘s SS21 lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Arnaud Lajeunie. In charge of styling was Sarah Richardson, with casting direction from Angus Munro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Eberhard, and makeup artist Christine Corbel.

“Like a homecoming, the Spring-Summer 2021 collection draws its inspiration from the thread between Tokyo and Paris: the two cities’ light, attitude, good taste, sense of humor and love of beautiful things. This season, Marcus Clayton has reinterpreted the essence of the brand’s dual-city vibes by combining bourgeoise Parisian prepster and Japanese utilitarian streetwear cool. The wardrobes of Tokyo and Parisian youth seem to have merged.” – Maison Kitsuné