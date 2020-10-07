in Lookbooks, Lucas El Bali, Menswear, New Madison, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021, Uno Models

LOOKBOOK: Sandro Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Collection

French fashion house Sandro enlists model on the rise Lucas El Bali to pose for their Spring Summer 2021 collection lookbook:

Sandro Spring Summer 2021 – Photo ©Eddie Wrey Courtesy of Sandro

Model on the rise Lucas El Bali is enlisted by French brand Sandro to pose in their Spring Summer 2021 collection. The beautifully photographed lookbook is work of photographer Eddie Wreay who teamed up with Art Director Fanck Durand to present this Summer taken session. 

Lucas is represented by New Madison model agency in Paris and Uno Models in Spain. Already on MODELS.com’s Hotlist ranking in addition to Sandro lookbook he’s already the face of Fall  Winter 2020 campaign photo shoots for Dior, Berluti as well as Hermes. 

Discover all twenty menswear looks from Sandro Spring Summer 2021 Lookbook in our gallery: 

Photographer: Eddie Wrey
Art Director: Franck Durand
Models: Lucas El Bali at New Madison

