MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tom Daamen by Vinyet Feliubadalo

Photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló and stylist Elisa Serra Pompei team up for our latest exclusive story

Tom Daamen
Top: Pablo Erroz
Chain: Thomas Sabo

The handsome Tom Daamen at Two Management Barcelona stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló. In charge of styling was Elisa Serra Pompei, with grooming from beauty artist Núria Cobos.

For the session Tom is wearing selected pieces from Amado, Luis Pacheco, Pablo Erroz, Thomas Sabo, Lorenzo Martínez, La Principal Retro & Co, Andres Zurru, WeDú, Adidas, María Luisa de España, and Nike.

Tom Daamen
Suit: María Luisa de España
Shoes: Nike
Tom Daamen
Top, Bag: Pablo Erroz
Pants: María Luisa de España
Tom Daamen
Suit: Pablo Erroz
Shirt: Lorenzo Martínez
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Top: Amado
Pants: Luis Pacheco
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Top: La Principal Retro & Co
Belt: Andres Zurru
Shorts: WeDú
Shoes: Adidas
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Suit: María Luisa de España
Vinyet Feliubadalo
Top: Pablo Erroz
Pants: María Luisa de España

Photographer: Vinyet Feliubadaló – @byvinyet
Stylist: Elisa Serra Pompei – @elisaserrapompei
Beauty Artist: Núria Cobos officially sponsored by Mön ICON Team – @nuriacobosburset
Model: Tom Daamen at Two Management Barcelona – @tommurda, @twomanagementbarcelona

