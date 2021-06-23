MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tom Daamen by Vinyet Feliubadalo

The handsome Tom Daamen at Two Management Barcelona stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló. In charge of styling was Elisa Serra Pompei, with grooming from beauty artist Núria Cobos.

For the session Tom is wearing selected pieces from Amado, Luis Pacheco, Pablo Erroz, Thomas Sabo, Lorenzo Martínez, La Principal Retro & Co, Andres Zurru, WeDú, Adidas, María Luisa de España, and Nike.

Photographer: Vinyet Feliubadaló – @byvinyet

Stylist: Elisa Serra Pompei – @elisaserrapompei

Beauty Artist: Núria Cobos officially sponsored by Mön ICON Team – @nuriacobosburset

Model: Tom Daamen at Two Management Barcelona – @tommurda, @twomanagementbarcelona