Will 2021 See The Return Of Hublot?

Hublot is a Swiss luxury watch brand that launched in 1980. During the 80s’, it quickly gained popularity and it wasn’t long until people all over the world bought and wore Hublot watches.

They were known for seamlessly being able to fuse tradition and innovation, and that resulted in them garnering a lot of high praise from the horology world.

But in this day and age, Hublot isn’t exactly in the top-tier of the watch world anymore. They were bumped off as the official timekeeper for the Formula 1 racing class, and simply aren’t as popular as they once were.

But recently, Hublot has been making strides and releasing some very good models that are loved by a lot of collectors and enthusiasts out there.

So is Hublot going to make a comeback in 2021?

In this article, we take a look at a brief history of the brand as well as two recent Hublot watches so we can see whether or not they are ready for a comeback.

Read on to learn more.

Hublot: A Brief History

Hublot was launched in 1980, and by their first release, they were already breaking ground by combining gold and rubber in a watch, something unseen before in the watch world.

The brand name “Hublot” is actually the French term for porthole, and it is the image commonly associated with the brand. Hublot watches became famous all around the world for their “porthole-esque” watches that were new and innovative.

That being said, while they quickly became one of the most popular brands in the world, they have fallen out of favor recently. The biggest blow to the brand came when they lost their place as the official timekeeper for the Formula 1 to their rivals, Rolex.

But over the past couple of years, the brand has released a couple of eye-catching and very interesting watches that has led a lot of people to think that they might be making a comeback in 2021.

Hublot Watches That Have Caught Our Eye In Recent Years

Hublot Spirit Of Big Bang Tourbillon

The Spirit Of Big Bang collection is one of the brand’s more recent and popular lines. It features a unique shape that resembles a barrel, which opens up a world of opportunities.

The Tourbillon collection within the Big Bang line is a unique take on the classic skeleton watch look and comes in a wide variety of colors.

It is a very unique watch style and a playful take on a skeleton watch, that is usually treated with very traditional and sometimes boring designs.

All in all, this is a sign that the brand is again moving in the right direction.

Hublot Big Bang e

The world of luxury smartwatches is fairly new and can be confusing, but that’s exactly the realm in which Hublot operates within.

Their Big Bang e smartwatch has a classic circular dial with a large display that simply exudes class. On top of that, it is a watch that is powered by a Google OS that runs smooth and very quickly.

The watch is made out of ceramic and rubber, which is a homage to the classic rubber straps that Hublot is known for. The Hublot Big Bang e is definitely a modern watch for a modern brand.

The Bottom Line – Is Hublot Ready For A Comeback?

Though we can never really tell or predict when a brand is going to make a comeback, it is evident when a watch company makes the effort to solidify their space in the market.With that being said, despite running into some road bumps in the past couple of years, Hublot has recently released a couple of watches that have caught the eye of the horology world.

So while we might not be able to tell if a comeback is imminent, the signs are definitely there.

And aren’t we all ready to see Hublot’s classic fusion of tradition and innovation again.