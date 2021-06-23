MFW: ETRO Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover ETRO Spring Summer 2022 Travelling in a Joyful State of Grace Menswear Collection, that explores one of the brand’s most recognizable signature – nomadic spirit, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection focuses on travelling as a state of the mind and of the heart. It brings free-spirited energy with meaningful effortless approach. Designer Kean Etro dedicated the SS22 collection to the late Italian singer-songwriter, composer, filmmaker, and painter Franco Battiato.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“In the footsteps of Bruce Chatwin and of Dame Agatha Christie, ETRO’s nomadic journey tinges with reminiscences of archeological explorations in sun-drenched lands, where reality and dream merge. To the tone of Franco Battiato’s masterpiece ‘L’Era del Cinghiale Bianco’, ETRO’s soul travelers take the catwalk, – set in the surreal, suspended atmosphere of the Scalo Farini area in Milan, where nature unexpectedly makes its way through the concrete, – wearing languid, slightly sensual styles, designed to feel good. Nothing is as it seems. The sunrise on a citrus grove inspires the sorbet and vitamin colors, while the darker tones with silver accents echo a fascinating dusk. Everything starts where it ends.” – from Etro

Music: Sergio Tavelli

Styling: Giovanni Dario Laudicina

Hair: Louis Ghewy – Agency: MA + Talent

Make Up: Karin Westerlund – Agency: Artlist

Manicure: Giovanna Demarco – Agency: Blend Management

Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro

Production Agency: Eyesight Group

Photo and Video Production: IDI Production

Location: Ex Scalo Farini – Via Valtellina 5/7

Thanks to Wella Professionals