Top model Ton Heukels teams up with fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management for the cover story of Glass Men Magazine‘s Winter 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Mimi Kim, with grooming from Riad Azar at Art Department, and production by prod Elizabeth Rundlett at A+ Productions. For Key Trend: The Eighties story Ton is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Dior Homme, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Lanvin, Bottega Veneta, and Valentino among other.



