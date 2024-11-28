Colman Domingo for Variety and Batman in Spotify’s New Season

Colman Domingo, known for his dynamic acting range and recent rise as a Hollywood powerhouse, takes center stage in Variety’s latest cover story. Captured by photographer David Roemer under the creative direction of Atelier Management, Domingo dons sleek Fall Winter 2024 styles styled by Alex Badia. The cover, enhanced by grooming from Jessica Smalls and set design by Desi Santiago, cements Domingo as one of the most captivating figures in contemporary entertainment.

Reflecting on Early Beginnings

Reflecting on his journey, Domingo shares a pivotal memory from his early days in San Francisco during the ’90s, just after arriving from Philadelphia. “I met with this woman who gave professional guidance for people who wanted a career in the theater. She was fabulous,” he recounts for The Variety. “I like to believe that she was wearing a Chanel jacket. And very well-appointed earrings. She was very well put together, and she had a little bob, and she was a white woman.”

A New Dimension to Batman

From the nuanced depths of his career beginnings to his current successes, Domingo’s voice is set to take on new dimensions as he stars in Spotify’s highly anticipated “Batman Unburied: Fallen City.” The series, debuting on November 26, reimagines the Dark Knight’s legacy with Domingo voicing the tortured hero, Bruce Wayne. This second season will consist of eight episodes, released simultaneously, offering an in-depth exploration of the character’s history.

Challenging Traditional Superhero Portrayals

The series, created by filmmaker and comic book writer David S. Goyer, reimagines Batman as a Black man, challenging traditional portrayals of the iconic superhero. The first season, released in 2022 and voiced by Winston Duke, soared to the top of Spotify’s charts, and the new installment promises even greater intrigue.

From Fear the Walking Dead to Gotham City

Domingo’s transition from roles like Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead to voicing one of the most iconic characters in comic book history exemplifies his ability to continuously evolve. With his Variety cover and his voice at the helm of Gotham, Domingo’s career trajectory highlights his unparalleled versatility and creative vision.

A Defining Moment for Fall 2024

This fall marks a defining moment for Domingo as he bridges the worlds of high fashion and groundbreaking storytelling. Whether gracing magazine covers or embodying the complexity of Bruce Wayne, Colman Domingo continues to captivate audiences across mediums.

